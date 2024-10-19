The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A New York state school district employee has been arrested and accused of killing her older sister, whose body was pulled from a river earlier this week.

Jamie J. Busch, 53, of Honeoye Falls, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with murder in the death of 62-year-old Penny Busch, Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said at a news conference.

The arrest comes a week after a welfare check was called in for Penny, who had not been seen since October 6, according to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to her home in the Village of Honeoye Falls, outside of Rochester, on October 11, but Penny was nowhere to be found.

Deputies noted “a few things that were odd, out of the ordinary,” and called the office’s criminal investigation unit. The details of what they were found were not revealed.

Penny Busch was last seen on October 6 and her body was pulled from a river nearly two weeks later ( Monroe County Sheriff’s Office )

A search with K9 dogs and drones were used to scour Penny’s home and eight-acre property, and investigators were ultimately led to the Genesee River in Rush, just a few miles away.

The MCSO scuba team and Henrietta firefighters recovered the woman’s body on Wednesday and she was positively identified by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday.

Sheriff Baxter that investigators had “established significant evidence and probable cause to arrest her sister, Jamie Busch, for the murder of Penny Busch.”

Penny Busch grew up in Schenectady and then spent time in Texas before moving to Monroe County roughly a year ago, according to the sheriff’s office. She had two children.

“I would like to thank the sharp deputies who determined this was more than just a check the welfare with an adult not home,” Sheriff Baxter said. “The investigators’ determination to find leads, locate the deceased in the river, and apprehend her sister for the murder is remarkable.”

Baxter did not disclose Penny Busch’s cause of death or a possible motive, citing an ongoing investigation into her sister Jamie.

Jamie Busch was placed on leave from her job in the district as a middle school paraprofessional, according to a statement from the Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District.

“The recent arrest of a district employee on serious charges has deeply impacted all of us. We are shocked and saddened by the reports. We recognize the emotional toll this news may have, and counseling services are available for anyone in our school community who needs support,” Superintendent Gene Mancuso wrote.

“Although we have never encountered a situation like this in our district, we are confident that, as a community, we will come together, support one another, and get through this difficult time,” he added.

“Please be assured that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority, and we are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for everyone.”

Jamie Busch was arraigned in the Mendon Town Court on charges of second degree murder and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

She remains in the Monroe County Jail without bail.