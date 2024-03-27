Six ‘slashed’ in New York City school cafeteria fight

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Six people were injured in a reported knife fight at a New York City school on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident at New Dawn Charter High School II in Jamaica, Queens, happened at around 12.43pm, according to officials.

New York City Police Department told The Independent that officers were called out to the charter school, following reports of an assault in progress.

When they arrived, they found five students and a security guard with knife injuries.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the other three refused treatment, the department said.

The NYPD spokesperson said that five of the six injured individuals have been taken into custody, with the investigation still underway.

The spokesperson could not confirm reports that a knife had been recovered from the scene.

The Queens incident comes after another stabbing in the borough at the beginning of February, which left two students injured.

In September, it was revealed that crime had risen by around 16 per cent across NYC schools over the previous year.