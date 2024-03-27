Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Six ‘slashed’ in New York City school cafeteria fight

Five of those injured were also arrested, according to an NYPD spokesperson

Dan Gooding
Wednesday 27 March 2024 22:45
(Getty Images)

Six people were injured in a reported knife fight at a New York City school on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident at New Dawn Charter High School II in Jamaica, Queens, happened at around 12.43pm, according to officials.

New York City Police Department told The Independent that officers were called out to the charter school, following reports of an assault in progress.

When they arrived, they found five students and a security guard with knife injuries.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the other three refused treatment, the department said.

The NYPD spokesperson said that five of the six injured individuals have been taken into custody, with the investigation still underway.

The spokesperson could not confirm reports that a knife had been recovered from the scene.

The Queens incident comes after another stabbing in the borough at the beginning of February, which left two students injured.

In September, it was revealed that crime had risen by around 16 per cent across NYC schools over the previous year.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in