Police are on the hunt for three suspects who are accused of breaking into an amusement park on a New York boardwalk and stealing 200 stuffed animals.

The suspects, who are yet to be identified, arrived at Playland Beach in Rye via a small boat just before midnight on September 23, and then climbed a fence to get into the Playland amusement park, the Westchester County Police Department said on Thursday.

Authorities said the three vandalized an electrical room inside the park, “cutting or ripping out fiber optic cables for phone and internet service.”

They are also accused of hauling away garbage bags filled with 200 stolen stuffed animals and trying, but failing, to throw a photo booth off the boardwalk.

Police are on the hunt for three suspects who are accused of breaking into an amusement park on a New York boardwalk and stealing 200 stuffed animals ( Westchester County Police Department )

Police say the trio hauled away garbage bags filled with 200 stolen stuffed animals ( Westchester County Police Department )

“This incident is both infuriating and heartbreaking,” Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said in a statement. “Being young is one thing. Being destructive is another.”

“I am angry and deeply disappointed by the actions of the individuals who broke into Playland Park and caused such senseless destruction,” he added.

Jenkins called the alleged crimes a “betrayal of the respect and pride we expect from members of our community.”

“I know our county police are working hard to identify those responsible, and I urge anyone who recognizes these individuals to come forward,” he said.

They were also accused of trying, but failing, to throw a photo booth off the boardwalk ( Westchester County Police Department )

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins called the incident 'infuriating and heartbreaking' ( Westchester County Police Department )

Facebook users shared their frustrations with the suspects.

“Its sad that people destroy things so senselessly. What is this mentality from? Disappointed in these young men,” one said.

Another wrote, “Seriously what is wrong with people.”

“Hopefully they are caught and will be charged for this horrific crime, I just took my granddaughter there over the summer, she had a great day, this is disgusting how people are so destructive!!!” a third commented.

Westchester County police have asked anyone who recognizes the suspect or their boat to contact detectives.