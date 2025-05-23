The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Queens man was charged Wednesday with multiple crimes after allegedly assaulting a 9-year-old girl, then biting off part of an off-duty NYPD officer's finger.

The disturbing incident, which was captured on surveillance footage, happened May 10 at the corner of Central Avenue and 67th Place in the Glendale neighborhood of New York City, where the child was standing with her mother, accoridng to the Queens County District Attorney’s office.

Feliz Enrique, 31, approached the girl, asked her name, then punched her in the face, knocking her down, investigators said.

The attack left the child bleeding from her lip and arm, and knocked some of her teeth loose.

open image in gallery Feliz Enrique, 31, punched the girl in Queens the day before Mother's Day, authorities say. Video captured the shocking moment. ( Queens District Attorney's Office )

An off-duty NYPD sergeant, Sebastian Hajder, witnessed the assault, and when he confronted Enrique, the suspect allegedly bit the officer on the knee, hand, and tip of his right index finger, prosecutors said.

Doctors were unable to reattach it the part of the finger.

Enrique, who was on parole after serving seven years for attempted murder, told police, “This isn't the first time it's happened. I beat up her father. Yeah, I punched her,’” he said, per ABC7NY.

open image in gallery Enrique was on parole after serving seven years for attempted murder at the time of the recent attack. ( Queen's District Attorney's Office )

Enrique is facing charges including assault, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

He remains in custody and is undergoing a mental evaluation to see if he’s fit to stand trial.

open image in gallery The alleged attack knocked some of the 9-year-old girl's teeth loose, police said. ( Queens District Attorney's Office )

Enrique is scheduled to appear in court again on July 10 as the investigation continues.

The 9-year-old girl is home from the hospital, but her family is shaken over the attack, ABC7NY reports.