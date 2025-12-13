The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A California woman who was changing her infant daughter's diaper at the flagship Macy’s store in New York City was stabbed and injured by another woman in an unprovoked attack, police said.

Thursday afternoon, the 39-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for stab wounds that she sustained on her back and arm after the suspected perpetrator attacked her in the seventh-floor bathroom of the Macy’s Herald Square location in midtown Manhattan.

That was after another woman, identified as 43-year-old Kerri Aherne of Tewsbury, Massachusetts, went into the bathroom and attacked the California tourist with a knife.

The victim’s husband, who was standing outside the bathroom with the couple’s two other children, heard screaming and rushed inside to subdue the suspect until authorities arrived, the New York Police Department said.

The couple’s 10-month-old baby was not injured, according to reports.

open image in gallery Victim’s husband rushed into the bathroom at Macy’s in Herald Square after hearing her scream and helped subdue the suspected stabber ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

As of Saturday, the California mother has been released from the hospital, according to CBS News.

Both the victim and her husband work for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to ABC 7 NY.

In a statement, a Macy's spokesperson said they are “deeply saddened about the incident that took place today, as the safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority.”

Aherne was arrested after the incident and charged with intent to murder, assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and endangering a child’s welfare. Aherne has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a criminal complaint, obtained by CBS News, Aherne told police she was discharged from Manhattan Psychiatric Center Thursday morning after a years-long stay.

She told police she purchased a knife and was looking to kill someone because voices in her head told her she had to kill someone or she would be killed.

The complaint claims Aherne said she could not tolerate hospitalization anymore and would rather go to jail.

Aherne’s next court date is set for December 17.