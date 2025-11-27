The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

NBA star Josh Hart had almost $200,000 worth of watches and jewelry stolen from a luxury hotel in New York earlier this year, according to a report.

The New York Knicks shooting guard dropped off a duffel bag containing the expensive items at The Dominick Hotel in the SoHo area of Manhattan on September 5, according to The New York Post.

Hart, 30, returned an hour later to discover that his watch case was missing, which contained three watches and one bracelet worth a total of $185,000, police sources said.

Hart reported the items missing three days later, on September 8, though as of Thursday, no arrests had been made.

Police also were still unable to provide a description of a suspect, The Post reported.

Fellow guest Rob Saunders, 46, said he had been staying at the hotel for nearly two weeks, and that the high-profile theft took him by surprise.

“I’m surprised that I didn’t hear about it – I’m a huge NBA fan,” Saunders told the outlet.

“I’ve been staying at the hotel for 12 nights and had a really great stay, really great hotel, great staff. I felt safe and I’ll be back.”

He added: “I mean, I’m from London, so, you know, when you’re in a big city, there’s always going to be a little bit of crime here and there. And there’s always going to be something you can never help that, but certainly in my stay, I felt good, it didn’t feel sketchy or anything wrong at any time.”

Hart joined the Knicks in 2023 and last year set the franchise record for the most triple-doubles in a single season.

Before that, he played two seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019 along with Anthony Davis.

Hart played three seasons with the Pelicans and was then traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022.