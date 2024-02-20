Man arrested for brutal murder of woman in NYC hotel room

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man suspected of murdering a woman in a New York City hotel room was arrested in Arizona.

Raad Almansoori, 26, is believed to have killed Denisse Oleas-Arancibia — a 38-year-old mother of two from Queens — at the SoHo 54 Hotel, police announced in a press conference Tuesday.

Ms Oleas-Arancibia’s body was found on 8 February by a maid in a room on the hotel’s 11th floor, lying under a blanket and next to a bloody iron.

Her death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt head trauma and compression of the neck.

On 18 February, Mr Almansoori was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, after allegedly dragging a woman into a McDonald’s bathroom in Surprise and stabbing her, then escaping in a stolen car.

In an interview with detectives, he admitted to stabbing another woman during a carjacking the day before in Phoenix — as well as to killing Oleas-Arancibia, police said.

“He tells the cops that they should Google ‘SoHo 54 Hotel,’” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Law enforcement officials are now arranging for the suspect’s extradition back to New York, after which charges will be filed against him.

He is also facing a slew of charges in Arizona, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Mr Almansoori has an extensive criminal record spanning multiple states, including Arizona, Florida, and Texas. Most of his prior arrests were for domestic violence and assault, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate whether the suspect committed additional crimes, and said they are specifically looking into whether "he hurt three additional girls in Florida.”

Some of Mr Almansoori’s victims, including Oleas-Arancibia, are believed to have worked as escorts, police said.