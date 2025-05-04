Hundreds join search for missing New York Democrat on Long Island

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A community-wide search is underway for a rising Democratic star on New York’s Long Island who went missing more than a week ago while out exercising.

Petros Krommidas, a 29-year-old vying for a seat in the Nassau County legislature, disappeared on April 23, police have said. Now, an estimated 100 volunteers and first responders are searching the beach area, where he is believed to have disappeared.

He parked and locked his car by the Allegria Hotel in Long Beach, New York on April 23, grabbed and walked onto the beach to exercise around 10.30 p.m. — “just as he had done many times before,” his family said in a social media post, noting that he was training for an upcoming triathlon.

His family reported him missing the next day and police located his belongings — towel, phone, and clothes — on the beach. He is described as 6’2” tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage print sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Friends and colleagues have joined the scheduled searches, which have been underway for over a week.

open image in gallery A days-long search is underway for a Democratic candidate for the Nassau County legislature who was last seen on the beach on April 23 ( Nassau County Police Department )

Those close to him have described Krommidas, considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, as smart, kind, and close to his family.

"I'm friends with this family and it's been nine days of heartbreak and searching and trying to find a beloved son, friend, brother," Leah Russo, a family friend, told WABC on Saturday. Russo called him "very bright, very family-oriented. Very sweet, very 'get the shirt off his back' for anybody."

"He is the nicest person you're ever going to meet," Ellen Lederer DeFrancesco, a friend, told the outlet Saturday. "He is community driven, community minded. He will do anything to help anybody. He's the sweetest person, the best way, I used to like to call him my little brother.”

Days earlier, Nassau Democratic Elections Commissioner James Scheuermann praised Krommidas’ accomplishments and intelligence.

Krommidas, who graduated from the private Chaminade High School before heading to Columbia University, has been a Democratic Party field organizer in Nassau County since December 2024, his LinkedIn profile states. Before that, he worked in private equity and investment banking.

"Chaminade, Columbia, he was in finance. He could have done anything, and he is choosing to spend his time serving, at 29 years old. That calling is courageous," Scheuermann told CBS News.

Adel Elbehiry, his friend and former karate instructor, said Krommidas trained with him for five years and was preparing for his blackbelt: “Miracles happen, like I told his mom to hold onto the hope," Elbehiry told CBS News.

The county’s Democratic committee also posted on social media, asking users to spread the word in hopes of finding the 29-year-old.

"We are heartbroken over the disappearance of Petros Krommidas," Nassau County Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs told NBC New York. "Petros is a bright, driven young man who has been a strong voice for Democratic values. He is well respected by the community and represents the very best of our next generation of leaders. We are keeping Petros and his family in our prayers and remain hopeful for his safe return.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman provided some insights into the investigation, telling WABC: "We are working on parallel tracks. Track number one is that he's still alive and we're looking for information about his whereabouts. Track number two is if he did have a tragic accident, that we can recover the body and make sure that the family is comforted with knowing that you'll be able to provide a proper funeral.”

Earlier this week, police told CBS that foul play was not suspected.

Authorities have urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the police department’s missing persons squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.