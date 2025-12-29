Bartender arrested over teen’s death from alcohol consumption

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A New York bartender is facing charges over the death of an 18-year-old hostess who died after drinking at the restaurant where they both worked.

Maria Cecilia De Jesus-Garcia was served alcoholic beverages on August 4, 2024, while working as a hostess at Adelita’s Mexican Cocina & Tequila in Victor, a suburb in Western New York, New York State Police said.

After taking an Uber home, De Jesus-Garcia was found unresponsive the next morning and later pronounced dead, according to 13 WHAM. Authorities determined her cause of death to be complications from acute ethanol intoxication.

A police investigation revealed that alcoholic beverages were served to De Jesus-Garcia at the restaurant while she was under the legal drinking age.

Following their investigation, which included reviewing surveillance footage from the restaurant, police arrested the establishment’s bartender, Ariel Ceja, 32, on December 18.

open image in gallery A Western New York bartender has been accused of giving an underage hostess at the restaurant alcohol, after the teen died from alcohol consumption, police said ( Google )

Ceja is accused of serving De Jesus-Garcia alcohol after closing. He was charged with criminally negligent homicide, a felony, and unlawful dealing with a child, which is a misdemeanor.

He was taken into custody without incident.

“The District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing a significant number of pending cases as part of an ongoing transition. This matter is among those under review. At this time, it would be inappropriate to comment further. We are committed to carefully evaluating every case and proceeding in a manner consistent with the law and the interests of justice,” Acting District Attorney Jason MacBride said in a statement.

Ceja is currently being held at the Ontario County Jail. He is set to be arraigned next month.