Man arrested for ISIS-inspired terror plot to target Jewish people in New York City

Authorities say man wanted to carry out attack around anniversary of October 7 Hamas invasion of Israel

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Friday 06 September 2024 22:48
(The Independent)

A man was arrested earlier this week in Canada for plotting to carry out a mass shooting at a Jewish center in New York City, federal officials announced on Friday.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, also known as Shazeb Jadoon, sought to carry out the violence in the name of the terror group ISIS to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the Hamas invasion of Israel on October 7.

The Justice Department described Khan as a Pakistani national.

“The defendant is alleged to have planned a terrorist attack in New York City around October 7th of this year with the stated goal of slaughtering, in the name of ISIS, as many Jewish people as possible,” Attorney General Merrick B Garland said in a statement.

“Jewish communities — like all communities in this country — should not have to fear that they will be targeted by a hate-fueled terrorist attack.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

