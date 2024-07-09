Support truly

A man stabbed another man in the stomach at a family amusement park on Long Island, New York on Sunday afternoon according to local law enforcement.

Two families were involved in the altercation that led to the stabbing.

Daniel Tomasky, 42 allegedly attacked acquaintance James Burns, 47, around 4:50 p.m. at Adventureland Amusement Park.

Four children were present during the altercation according to court documents, including Tomasky’s five-year-old son.

Burns, who is from Florida, was taken to hospital in a serious condition, Suffolk County police said.

He required immediate surgery and remains in a critical but stable condition.

Tomasky, of Shirley, was arrested on Sunday and held overnight in police custody.

On Monday he pled not guilty to a number of charges including assault with intent to cause serious injury, criminal possession of a weapon, and child endangerment.

He faces five to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors argued that according to video footage, Tomasky tried to obstruct the investigation by dumping the weapon in a sewer after the fight.

They said Tomasky had six prior convictions and requested protection orders for the four minor witnesses as well as $100,000 bail.

Tomasky’s lawyer, Robert Macedonio asked that Judge Johnathan R. Bloom set bail at $25,000 and allow Tomasky to see his son while out on bail.

“My client maintains his innocence here,” said Macedonio.

“He has not had a felony in over a decade and has never failed to appear in court.”

Tomasky’s defense attorney George Duncan said the victim attacked the suspect’s wife and knocked her out.

Bloom set bail at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond, but ruled he would not issue an order of protection against Tomasky’s own child. According to Duncan, his client posted bail.

He issued protection orders for the three other minor witnesses as well as for Burns.

Law enforcement say the dispute happened in front of the “mystery Mansion” ride just before 5 p.m.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Pacino was at the attraction with his own family when he saw the injured man stagger away.

“Walking from the antique car ride area of the park, I saw a man sitting on a picnic bench bleeding and clenching his abdomen just after being stabbed,” he wrote on Facebook.

“I hope the victim makes a full recovery from this senseless act of violence, which sadly unfolded in a family theme park.”

A spokesperson from the park said in a statement that two families "in an external dispute got into a confrontation at the park.”

Park security responded to secure the scene and called police.

The area of the park where the incident occurred was closed while police conclude its investigation but reopened by 8 p.m.

“I think it’s very sad because we’re here with kids,” Jessie Hagelstein, of Ronkonkoma, told News 12.

“This is a children’s amusement park, and families are just coming here with their kids to have a good time.”

"It’s a little unsettling, but again, it’s becoming more and more not news. It’s more common and expected," said Mike LaRocca, of Copiague.

‘Perhaps they should institute security screenings like Disney parks. Metal detectors and bag checks,’ suggested Scott Kraft on Twitter.

Suffolk County Police had no further comment.