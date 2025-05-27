Moment barefoot crypto kidnap victim escapes house of horrors and seeks help from cop after 3 weeks of alleged torture
John Woeltz and William Duplessie face kidnapping charges after the 28-year-old victim escaped from the New York City townhouse where he was allegedly being held captive and tortured
New video captures the moment an Italian man escaped from a SoHo townhouse where he was allegedly tortured for three weeks over his crypto account.
The harrowing footage, obtained by NBC New York, shows the 28-year-old victim, bloodied and barefoot, running up to a cop for help.
The victim, who has not been named, told authorities he had been kept inside the eight-bedroom townhouse on Prince Street, where he was tortured by two men allegedly for his crypto password.
He said his captors shocked him with electric wires, forced him to smoke either crack or cocaine and repeatedly beat him.
At one point, he said, they dangled him over a ledge and threatened to kill him if he didn’t share the password.
Kentucky crypto investor John Woeltz was arrested Friday, hours after the victim escaped the house of horrors. He has been charged with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, assault and weapons possession.
On Tuesday, bitcoin trader William Duplessie, 32, was arrested and faces charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment, according to New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch.
Prosecutors said the victim arrived in New York City from Italy in early May and was abducted on May 6. He agreed to give up his password on Friday, believing he was about to be shot, according to prosecutors.
When the captors went to retrieve his laptop, the man escaped the house and flagged down a traffic agent, who called police.
A search of the townhouse turned up a trove of evidence, prosecutors said, including cocaine, a saw, chicken wire, body armor and night vision goggles, ammunition and Polaroid photos of the victim with a gun pointed to his head and a crack pipe in his mouth, the Associated Press reported.
The victim was hospitalized with injuries to his wrists consistent with being bound, cuts to his face and other injuries, authorities said.