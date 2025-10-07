The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Popular New Orleans meteorologist Devon Lucie was arrested early Sunday morning on domestic abuse and child endangerment charges.

Police showed up to the shared home of Lucie, a 48-year-old chief meteorologist for local NBC affiliate WDSU, and his girlfriend following a disturbance complaint, according to information that Fox 8 WVUE and NOLA.com obtained from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A woman at the Marrero home told police she was physically assaulted by Lucie, whom she had been dating for four years. Police saw small cuts and scratches on her upper body and “whelps” on her face. The officer who wrote that observance in the arrest documents presumably meant welts.

She claimed they started arguing at a local music festival, and Lucie left her without a ride home. The woman said that when she returned home, she used a tool to force open the door since she didn’t have a key.

The girlfriend claimed they continued to argue at home and reportedly told police Lucie later punched her several times in the bedroom.

“She said that they wrestled, and she fought back in self-defense,” the documents said.

The woman told police her two children were sleeping on the living room couch during the fight.

Lucie was charged with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and resisting an officer by refusing to identify.

He refused to give police his name and date of birth, would not put on clothes or shoes and declined to clean his “dried bloody injuries,” the documents said.

It is not yet clear if Lucie has obtained legal representation. The Independent was not able to reach him for comment.

WDSU said Lucie has been put on leave during the investigation into the domestic incident.

Lucie became the head meteorologist at the station in August after joining the WDSU weather team in 2021, local CBS affiliate WWL reported.

The Independent has reached out to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for comment.