New Orleans attacker used Meta glasses to record Bourbon Street before rampage

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the Texas man who drove a truck through a crowd of New Year’s revelers in New Orleans, visited the city twice in the months leading up to the attack, using Meta smart glasses to record a video as he traveled the length of Bourbon Street, the later site of his attack.

Following the October and November trips to New Orleans, Jabbar returned to the city ahead of New Year’s celebrations and carried out the attack, which killed 14 people and injured scores of others.

Jabbar was shot and killled by police in the aftermath.

Investigators recovered the glasses from Jabbar’s body at the scene and don’t believe he enabled their live-streaming capacity during the truck massacre.

The AI-enabled glasses allow users to make calls, take photos, and record videos. Their use may speak to Jabbar’s tech savvy.

The U.S. Army veteran served in information technology roles in the military, and later at the prominent professional services firms Deloitte and Ernst & Young.

open image in gallery Investigators said Shamsud-Din Jabbar visited New Orleans multiple times ahead of the French Quarter attack ( Reuters )

Despite Jabbar using high-tech tools to surveil the future scene of the attack, investigators said his inexperience with explosives meant a second phase of the plan, using improvised explosive devices placed around the French Quarter, was not realized.

Unable to obtain military-grade detonators, Jabbar planned to use an electric match to set off two coolers containing explosives he put in place ahead of the truck attack, but the Texas man never set them off.

“He didn’t use the right or correct device to set it off,” Joshua Jackson, special agent in charge of the New Orleans office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, said during a press conference on Sunday. “That is just indicative of his experience and lack of understanding of how that material might be set off.”

Jabbar was able to legally buy the guns he used in the attack, including a semi-automatic pistol and a rifle purchased in a legal private sale in Texas.

Investigators recovered what appeared to be multiple privately made silencers for the weapons, including one found at a New Orleans-area rental home where Jabbar was staying at the time of the attack.

The Texas man attempted to set fire to the building as headed out to the French Quarter, but the blaze ran out of fuel and smouldered until firefighters put it out the morning of the attack.

Investigators recovered bomb-making materials that matched those found in Jabbar’s Houston, Texas, home, according to the FBI and ATF.

The FBI is scrutinizing Jabbar’s travels, in addition to the implements he used in the attack.

Officials say Jabbar traveled to Egypt for nearly two weeks in June and July 2023, then traveled to Ontario, Canada, that July.

“We’re looking at who he encounters during those trips, who is he meeting with, where has he traveled within those countries,” Lionel Myrthil, special agent in charge of the FBI New Orleans office, said during the press conference.

“We can’t rule out whether he received any type of assistance,” Myrthil added, though he noted investigators so far only have evidence Jabbar acted alone.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.