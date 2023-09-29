A demonstration against the installation of a statue of a Spanish conquistador in New Mexico took a terrifying turn on Thursday (28 September) when a man opened fire hitting a protester.

Hours before the violence unfolded in the city of Española, a group had been protesting the reinstallation of a statue of Juan de Oñate, a controversial figure in the state’s history for his oppressive and brutal treatment of Native Americans during Spain’s conquest of the Southwestern United States.

Native American protesters held signs that read “not today Oñate,” and “celebrate resistance, not conquistadores.” Among the counterprotesters at the scene was a man wearing a red hat bearing the words “Make America Great Again.”

The man reportedly spewed profanities before jumping a wall and firing a single shot at the crowd. A protester, who had identified himself as Native American to a photographer from The Albuquerque Journal, was struck in the upper torso and taken to the hospital.

Rio Arriba County sheriff’s officials said 23-year-old Ryan Martinez was taken into custody and no other suspects are being sought in connection with the shooting.

Here’s everything we know so far:

What happened?

Demonstrators had gathered outside county offices in the city of Española in northern New Mexico to protest against the installation of a statue of Juan de Oñate, a Spanish conquistador known for brutal crimes against Native Americans.

The installation was cancelled and protesters and counter-protesters had lingered in the area.

A man earlier seen wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat became involved in an altercation with protesters.

In the struggle he fell over a barricade before producing a gun, which he brandished and fired causing people to scatter.

One of the protesters, a man who had identified himself as Native American to a press photographer shortly before the incident, was shot in the upper torso.

He was taken to a nearby hospital. No further details have been released by officials.

A demonstrator stands paying homage at a mural in protest against the reinstallation of a 16th-century New Mexico conquistador (Getty Images)

What happened next?

Rio Arriba County sheriff’s officials said Ryan Martinez, 23, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Much of the incident was captured in photos and video and Mr Martinez is clearly seen holding and pointing a gun.

Authorities said that a motive for the shooting was unclear.

At a brief press conference following the incident, County Sheriff Billy Merrifield told reporters: “Once again, the saddest part about this is we have another incident of gun violence.”

Ryan Martinez, right, talks with law enforcement before violence erupted as activists protested a postponed installation of a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Onate (AP)

What was the protest about?

The planned installation of a statue of conquistador Juan de Oñate had sparked anger.

Oñate arrived in present-day New Mexico in 1598 and memorialising him divides opinion among local communities. He is celebrated by some as a cultural father figure, but condemned by others for his brutality.

To Native Americans, Oñate is known for having ordered the right feet cut off of 24 captive tribal warriors after his soldiers stormed the Acoma Pueblo’s mesa-top “sky city”. That attack was supposedly precipitated by the killing of Oñate’s nephew.

In 1998, someone sawed the right foot off a statue in protest.

A counter demonstrator listens to an attendee during a protest against the reinstallation of a 16th-century New Mexico conquistador statue at the Rio Arriba County building on September 28, 2023 in Espanola, New Mexico (Getty Images)

According to the AP, Sheriff Billy Merrifield had expressed concerns about safety issues to county commissioners about reinstalling the statue in Española outside the county building. He said he was grateful to the commissioners who decided against proceeding.

What has been the reaction to the shooting?

Organisers of the protest against the statue’s installation said the incident demonstrated the “legacy of violence and hate” that the statue represented.

Jennifer Marley, an organiser for Red Nation, told local outlet KOB4: “There’s so much precedent for telling people like this young man, the shooter, that they’re going to get away with it, and I fully believe that he did this thinking he would get away with it.”

Janene Yazzie, Indian Collective organiser, added: “This demonstrates exactly what we are fighting for.

“We have been pointing out that this hasn’t been about just a statue but about what it represents and the legacy of violence and hate that it is a foundation for.”

A man who identified himself to the Albuquerque Journal as Ryan Martinez, of East Mountains, pulls a gun during a rally (AP)

Has anything like this happened before?

Yes. The incident is the second shooting at a protest over an Oñate statue, the first of which occurred in June 2020 outside the Alburquerque Museum , in Albuquerque, when demonstrators attempted to tear another depiction of the conquistador down.

A confrontation had erupted between protesters and a group of armed men who were trying to protect the bronze monument. Protesters then wrapped a chain around it and tugged repeatedly on it and one repeatedly swung a pick axe. Gun shots then rang out down the street.

The statue was removed ahead of any decision about its future.