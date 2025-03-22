Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three teens dead and 14 hurt after mass shooting at New Mexico park

The shooting took place Friday night at 10 p.m. at Young Park in the city of Las Cruces

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Saturday 22 March 2025 11:43 EDT
Las Cruces Police confirmed two 19-year-old men and one 16-year-old boy died in the shooting. Their names have not been released.
Three teenagers are dead and 14 people are hurt after a mass shooting at a New Mexico park, police said.

The shooting took place Friday at 10 p.m. at Young Park in the city of Las Cruces.

Las Cruces Police confirmed two 19-year-old men and one 16-year-old boy died in the shooting. Their names have not been released.

“At this time, police have not made any arrests for this incident but are actively following multiple leads,” police said.

The injured are aged between 16 and 36, they added.

More follows

