Three teens dead and 14 hurt after mass shooting at New Mexico park

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Three teenagers are dead and 14 people are hurt after a mass shooting at a New Mexico park, police said.

The shooting took place Friday at 10 p.m. at Young Park in the city of Las Cruces.

Las Cruces Police confirmed two 19-year-old men and one 16-year-old boy died in the shooting. Their names have not been released.

“At this time, police have not made any arrests for this incident but are actively following multiple leads,” police said.

The injured are aged between 16 and 36, they added.

More follows