New Mexico police search for 10-month-old girl after mother, another woman found dead

A search for a baby, believed to be in “imminent danger,” is underway in New Mexico after two women were found dead in a park alongside an injured child — but the infant, who appeared to have been with the group, was nowhere to be found.

Police issued an Amber Alert on Friday for Eleia Maria Torres.

Samantha Cisneros, 23, and Taryn Allen, 23, were found with “apparent gunshot wounds” near a silver Dodge minivan in Ned Houk Park at around 4.30pm on Friday, Clovis Police said in a press release.

10-month-old Eleia Maria Torres was kidnapped on May 3 in New Mexico ( Clovis Police Department )

Cisneros is the mother of the missing 10-month-old. The baby is believed to have been “abducted by the perpetrator of this crime,” authorities said.

A five-year-old girl with a gunshot wound was found beside the women, state police said. She suffered an injury to her head and was transported to a local hospital.

Officers became “concerned” when they found a baby bottle, stroller, and infant car seat inside the car and began searching the surroundings “immediately,” police said.

“Many details about this incident are unknown and under investigation, but of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Eleia Maria Torres,” New Mexico State Police said.

As of Friday, no suspect had been identified, but the individual is believed to have been driving a maroon Honda car.

The Independent has reached out to the Clovis Police Department for more information.