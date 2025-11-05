The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two New Jersey teenagers have been arrested in connection with an alleged ISIS-inspired attack that the FBI said it prevented in Michigan on Halloween last week, according to a report.

Tomas Kaan Guzel and Milo Sedanet, both 19, were arrested following the foiled plot, ABC News reported.

Guzel was stopped by NYPD officers and FBI agents just before he attempted to board a flight to Istanbul, sources told the network.

Two other men, Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, were arrested on Friday for their alleged roles in the plot, according to the report.

The group is accused of using “online encrypted communications and social media applications to share extremist and ISIS-related materials,” and reportedly used the phrase “pumpkin day” when talking about their planned Halloween attack, according to court documents.

An undercover NYPD officer had been monitoring Guzel as he communicated with those arrested in Michigan and others overseas. The group was allegedly discussing an attack on the LGBTQ+ community in Detroit and was mulling traveling to Syria to train with ISIS, the sources told ABC.

This is a breaking news story...