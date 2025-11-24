New Jersey teenager charged with stabbing his own mother to death

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 17-year-old in New Jersey has been charged with murder and other related offenses after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death on Saturday, officials said.

The son of Julissa Serrano, 49, was arrested after she was found stabbed multiple times at a home in Mays Landing, according to NBC Philadelphia.

First responders transported Serrano to a hospital for treatment, but she ultimately died from her wounds, officials said.

Police did not provide further details about the fatal stabbing. The teen was arrested on Saturday.

Officials said that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of the woman's death.

A 17-year-old in Mays Landing, New Jersey was arrested on November 21 and charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of his mother, 49-year-old Julissa Serrano ( Getty/iStock )

The suspect is being held at Harborfields Atlantic Youth Center until his first court appearance, officials said. The teen’s name has been withheld from public records, per New Jersey law.

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive for the crime as of this report.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the incident contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crime Unit or visit the Prosecutor's Office's website.

The Independent has requested comment from the Hamilton Township Police Department.