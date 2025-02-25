The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A former Wesleyan University soccer player is facing murder charges after police say he beat his star athlete brother to death with a golf club.

Matthew Hertgen, 31, is facing murder and animal cruelty charges after police say he killed his 26-year-old brother Joseph Hertgen and a cat last week, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The investigation began Saturday when police responded to a call reporting a fire and dead body in a Princeton, New Jersey apartment complex.

When police arrived, they discovered Matthew, who they believe made the 911 call. Police also found Joseph’s body, which “exhibited various injuries including signs of blunt force trauma and lacerations,” the prosecutor’s office said.

open image in gallery Joseph Hertgen, 26, was found dead in his apartment on Saturday with signs of 'blunt force trauma and lacerations' ( University of Michigan )

Now, they believe Matthew killed his younger brother — and a cat in the apartment — with a golf club and a knife, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Matthew is facing a first-degree murder charge, which means he could serve 30 years to life in prison if convicted. He’s also facing a fourth-degree weapons charge, which carries a maximum of three years in prison, and a third-degree animal cruelty charge, which carries a maximum of five years in prison.

The brothers grew up in Toms River, New Jersey, a township an hour outside of Princeton. Matthew graduated from Wesleyan University in 2015, while Joseph graduated from the University of Michigan in 2020.

Both were star players on their respective men’s soccer teams.

open image in gallery Matthew Hertgen was a star soccer player at Wesleyan University. ( AP2009 )

Joseph was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, according to the University of Michigan 2019 men’s soccer roster. The award is earned by students who play on a varsity team and maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher.

He was also a three-time University of Michigan Athletic Academic Achievement awardee, a title given to students who “distinguished themselves as leaders in both the classroom and community.”

Joseph studied business administration. He has another brother, David, and their parents are Dave and Debbie Hartgen.

The Independent has contacted the University of Michigan and Wesleyan University for comment. The Independent was unable to identify Matthew’s attorney for comment.