A former New Jersey fire chief was arrested last week and charged with possession of child sexual abuse materials after police say they found a collection of children’s underwear in his basement.

Martin Matson, 70, previously worked as chief of the now-defunct Greenfields Volunteer Fire Company.

Police began their investigation into Matson in December 2024 after receiving a cyber tip about troubling computer uploads at his West Deptford residence.

Officials searched Matson’s home last month, and allegedly found over 125,000 files of child pornography on digital devices, binders containing printed child porn images, and several pairs of children's underwear, some soiled, in the basement.

Matson reportedly admitted to police that he had collected the materials over the past 30 years.

open image in gallery Police in New Jersey say Martin Matson, 70, admitted to collecting the child sexual abuse materials over the past three decades. ( Salem County Department of Corrections )

West Deptford area residents told 6ABC that they knew Matson for his years-long position as fire chief, and that he supervised the junior firefighters program.

"We are absolutely shocked. You think you know your neighbors, and I guess you don't," one resident told the news outlet.

Others are now questioning Matson’s motives and actions over the years, noting that there is a playground located behind his house.

"That's creepy. What happened? What was he doing in that house? Was he watching the kids? Was he taking pictures of all the kids that are at the playground? That's a big one," another neighbor said.

Matson is scheduled to appear in court on May 22.

For those affected by sexual assault, resources are available through the National Sexual Violence Resource Center and the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673.