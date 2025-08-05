A customer got upset over a sandwich at a bakery four years ago. He just came back and killed the owner

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A “knife-wielding” customer of a New Jersey bakery who was angry after being fed food he was allergic to four years ago returned to the establishment last week and stabbed the owner, according to reports.

The agitated customer entered The Baladna Bakery in Patterson on Thursday and stabbed Abed and Mohammad Assad, ABC 7 reported.

Police said the “knife-wielding” customer told the victims he was upset about being sold a sandwich four years ago that contained eggplant, saying it made him ill because he is allergic, Fox 19 reported.

"He told him, 'You give me eggplant in my sandwich and then my stomach was bothering me' and stuff like that," Moneer Simrin, a friend of the victims, said.

The altercation took a violent turn, with Mohammad getting stabbed in the stomach. As his brother stepped in to help, he was slashed in the arm.

open image in gallery A “knife-wielding” customer of a New Jersey bakery who was angry he was given food he was allergic to four years ago returned to the establishment last week to stab the two owners, authorities said. ( Google Maps )

Another witness detailed learning of the confrontation, hearing the men yelling before seeing Abed bleeding from his arm.

“I heard screaming, so I went outside to see one of the bakery owners outside holding his arm. His arm was bleeding,” the witness told ABC 7. “[It] surprised everybody because they’re very nice people.”

The brothers suffered deep stab wounds and were brought to Saint Joseph’s University Hospital. Mohammed remained in the hospital as of Sunday, while Abed had been released.

Patternson Mayor André Sayegh took to the business district to try and alleviate concerns from residents and other business owners.

“They’re concerned. This type of thing does not happen in that area, so I tried to assuage some of the fears, allay their concerns and reassure them that the police department is completely focused on bringing whomever is responsible for this tragic violent incident to justice,” Sayegh said.

The suspect was last seen running away on Main Street. Police have not shared a description.

The family-owned bakery has been closed ever since the altercation, and will remain closed until further notice, according to the reports.