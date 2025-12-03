The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police in Milwaukee have found a four‑year‑old boy who was missing after he’s thought to have been kidnapped by his 12‑year‑old sister.

The pair vanished on the evening of December 2 and were located “safe and well” the following afternoon, officials have confirmed to The Independent.

Nevin Powell was last seen walking with his sister, Sanuya Wooten-Powell, in the 2800 block of North 5th Street, just north of downtown Milwaukee.

The boy’s pre-teen sister was seen driving a light blue Hyundai Santa Fe with no licence plates.

Police had described him as being "critically missing,” which is a label only applied to people they believe are particularly vulnerable.

Powell’s guardian said that when they last saw Powell, he had no coat and no shoes. At the time he was last seen, temperatures in the city plummeted to just eight degrees.

Before the alleged kidnapping, Wooten-Powell was reportedly wanted on a felony warrant over an alleged battery incident involving a police officer, Fox News reported.

It is unlikely that suspects of Wooten-Powell’s age can be tried as adults in Wisconsin criminal court. People aged 17 and above are prosecuted and punished as adults in the state, except for cases in which children aged 14 and older have committed very serious crimes, including murder, sexual assault, armed robbery, kidnap, and hostage taking.

For children aged 10-13, a juvenile court may call for the supervision of an adult court in cases of first or second degree murder or reckless homicide, for those who have allegedly committed assault or battery while incarcerated in a juvenile correctional facility, or in cases where juveniles have previously been adjudged “delinquent”.