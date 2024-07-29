Support truly

A cloud of mystery hangs over the deaths of a Nevada couple who were found dead in their hotel room in the Mexican resort town of Cabo San Lucas.

Nick and Lindsay Jordan, from the Reno suburb of Sparks, traveled to Mexico for Lindsay’s 46th birthday with friends. After not meeting up with the group one morning, their friends went up to their room to check on them — but police and hotel staff steered them away.

They were found dead on July 14, according to Reno Gazette-Journal.

The Jordans left behind three children: Sammy, 12, Haley Jordan, 19, and Deven Simms, 21. Deven has been hunting for answers.

After translating medical records and police reports, the couple’s eldest said that local police believed his parents’ deaths were drug-related. He said that independent autopsies in the US were out of the questions since his parents’ deaths weren’t ruled as suspicious.

Nick and Lindsay Jordan were found dead in their hotel room in Mexico ( Lindsay Jordan / Facebook )

“But everything I’ve seen, the amounts of what was found and tests are different in every document,” Deven told the outlet.

This struck the couple’s eldest child as odd since his father didn’t drink. “They were there with work friends, too,” he said. “They weren’t going to go and do that.”

Lindsay had posted photos on Facebook while on the trip. On July 12, she posted two photos of a pool, dotted by palm trees and umbrellas, overlooking a beach. The caption read: “Not [too] bad from our room for our long weekend!” with a Mexico flag emoji surrounded by six hearts.

“They were just happy and happy to be on this trip,” Haley told the Reno Gazette-Journal.

Friends on the trip broke the news to Deven, who told Haley. The two children decided to tell Sammy in person when she returned from Disneyland with her grandmother.

“We just said it as bluntly as we could,” Deven said. “I didn’t want her to have questions or not know right away they were no longer with us.”

Sammy fled, running through the house and into the passenger seat of her mom’s car, which was sitting in the driveway.

“It’s where, at that moment, she felt closest to my mom because she drove Sammy everywhere,” Haley told the outlet.

Deven got into the driver’s seat while Haley stood by the passenger door.

The Jordans were found dead in Mexico — now their kids are trying to figure out what happened ( GoFundMe )

“We just wanted to surround her,” Haley said. “We just wanted her to know she wasn’t alone.”

The flamboyant pair were often spotted wearing vibrant, coordinated outfits while cheering on their youngest, Sammy, competing in wrestling matches, according to the outlet.

Nevada Elite Wrestling dedicated a post to the Jordans: “Nevada Elite has suffered a tremendous loss to our wrestling family. Nick and Lindsay Jordan’s spunk always brought such a light into any room they entered. They were the most genuine people and if you got a chance to be around them, you’d know how special they were. The Jordans supported EVERYTHING for our club, always donating their time, talents and treasure.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover funeral expenses as well as “helping to provide stability for the children as they adjust to life without their parents.” As of Monday afternoon, it has raised more than $88,000.