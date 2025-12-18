Mexican cartel member accused of faking his death sentenced to nearly 12 years

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Mexican drug cartel member, who dramatically faked his own death to evade capture, has been sentenced to more than 11 years in a U.S. prison for his role in laundering money for one of Mexico’s most violent narcotics trafficking organisations.

Cristian Fernando Gutierrez-Ochoa was apprehended in California in November 2024, living under a false identity.

He is notably connected to Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, the notorious Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) boss known as El Mencho, as he is the father of Gutierrez-Ochoa’s long-term girlfriend.

Gutierrez-Ochoa was wanted in Mexico on suspicion of kidnapping two Mexican Navy members in 2021. This act was allegedly committed to secure the release of El Mencho’s wife, who had been arrested by Mexican authorities, according to an affidavit from a Drug Enforcement Administration agent.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington handed down a sentence of 11 years and eight months in federal prison. Judge Howell underscored the cartel’s reach, stating that the CJNG is also a "dangerous force" within the United States.

"It’s a dangerous way to make a living," Howell remarked. "It’s a dangerous way to live."

Addressing the judge, Gutierrez-Ochoa accepted responsibility for his "mistake." Speaking through a translator, he stated: "I regret all of this. Never again will I make a mistake like this in my life."

Prosecutors had sought a 14-year sentence for the 28-year-old, who pleaded guilty in June to conspiring to launder millions in drug trafficking proceeds, describing him as a "dangerous, trained operative" secretly embedded in the US to carry out the CJNG’s directives.

"The CJNG kills, tortures, and corrupts to traffic staggering quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs into the United States and elsewhere — all for profiting and enrichment, which in turn fund the cycle of violence, ravaging countless lives and communities," prosecutors wrote.

His lawyers, however, requested a seven-year term, arguing his remorse was genuine. "Mr. Gutierrez’s rehabilitation is not performative," they wrote. "It reflects a young man who now fully understands the magnitude of his mistakes and who seeks to rebuild his life with integrity."

Authorities revealed that El Mencho had informed associates he had killed Gutierrez-Ochoa for lying, but in reality, Gutierrez-Ochoa had staged his death and fled Mexico for Riverside, California. Prosecutors detailed how he and his US citizen girlfriend enjoyed a "CJNG-sponsored life of abundance" in a $1.2 million home, purchased with laundered cartel money.

The State Department has offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to El Mencho’s arrest. In February, Donald Trump’s administration designated CJNG as a foreign terrorist organisation, providing new tools for prosecuting cartel associates. Judge Howell has also sentenced other CJNG figures, including El Mencho’s brother-in-law, José González Valencia, to 30 years in June, and his son, Rubén Oseguera, known as El Menchito, to life in prison in March.