A man was shot and killed by his neighbour in Las Vegas after he reportedly showed his genitals during an argument outside their homes.

Joe Moreno, 47, died from multiple gunshot wounds he sustained in the altercation on Monday evening on Starline Meadows Place.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that suspect Eddie Moreno, 32, was involved in a “verbal altercation” and that at some point the suspect was holding a firearm.

Local news outlet KLAS reported that a person had called 911 after a man was seen causing a disturbance and “grabbing their genitalia”.

“During the argument, Joe stood on a large boulder… and pulled his penis and scrotum out and began thrusting towards Eddie [sic] and [the witness] resulting in Eddie [sic] shooting Joe,” court documents seen by the outlet.

“That’s what he gets. He’s not going to do that in front of my kids. Are you crazy?” Eddie Moreno reportedly said after the shooting.

When paramedics showed up, Joe Moreno was found injured in his driveway, KLAS said.

A witness told police officers that she had argued with the victim earlier in the day and he’d been left locked out of the home.

Another reported seeing him “pacing back and forth” outside when she returned home with Eddie.

The suspect later told police that the victim had accused him of breaking into his home, but insisted that he had never seen his neighbour before the shooting.

Eddie Moreno was arrested on suspicion of open murder and is being held in the Clark County Detention Center.

He is next due in court on 16 May.