Nebraska priest stabbed to death in church rectory

A Catholic priest was fatally stabbed in a Nebraska church after a man broke into the building, according to police.

Police rushed to St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun, approximately 17 miles north of Omaha, around 5am on Sunday after they received a report that a break-in had occurred.

When authorities arrived, they found Reverend Stephen Gutgsell bleeding from multiple stab wounds in the church’s rectory. They also found the man accused of attacking the priest, 43-year-old Kierre Williams.

Gutgsell, 65, died from his injuries at the University of Nebraska Medical Centre in Omaha, according to sheriff's deputies.

Mr Williams was taken into custody and was held at the Washington County Jail. He has been charged with a homicide and of using a weapon to commit a felony.

Many churchgoers only learned of the priest's death when they arrived for mass later that morning.

“A lot of people learned about the death of Father Gutsgell when they showed up for Mass and found the church circled with police crime tape,” Jerry Mapes, a church deacon, told the Omaha World-Herald on Monday.

Police have not released a motive for the alleged attack.

Gutgsell had previously pleaded guilty in separate theft cases. Gutgsell was convicted of embezzling $127,000 from another church in 2007, according to the Associated Press.

However, police said they do not believe the attack is connected to the 2007 thefts.

The church's congregation held a vigil at the church on Sunday evening, which drew approximately 1,000 residents.

Archbishop George Lucas met with parishioners to comfort them and to lead a mass at a nearby church.

The Archdiocese released a statement following the attack.

"The Archdiocese of Omaha is praying for Father Stephen Gutgsell, who was assaulted during an invasion at the rectory of St. John the Baptist parish in Fort Calhoun early Sunday morning," it said in a statement. "Father Gutgsell was transported to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he died of his injuries. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and there are no further details at this time. Please join Archbishop George Lucas in prayer for the repose of Father Gutgsell, for his family and for the St. John the Baptist parish community in this tragic time."