Arrest warrant issued for suspended NBA star Miles Bridges, say reports

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An arrest warrant has been issued for NBA star Miles Bridges over a prior domestic violence incident, according to reports.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says that it has an unserved warrant for a violation of a domestic violence protective order, along with an unserved criminal summons for a domestic protective order violation, misdemeanour child abuse and injury to personal property.

Neither the warrant, which was actually issued in January nor the summons had been officially served as of Wednesday night, according to WBTV.

The TV station reported that the criminal summons was issued after an alleged incident on Tuesday involving the woman involved in the initial domestic violence situation with Bridges.

The criminal summons states that Bridges violated a protective order during a custody exchange of children on Tuesday.

It alleges he threw billiard balls at his ex-girlfriend’s car, which damaged the windshield. The summons also alleges that Bridges threatened to “take everything from her” and withhold child support.

Bridges was previously investigated by the NBA and received an unpaid suspension of 30 games in April, He will miss the first 10 games of the upcoming NBA season as he finishes that suspension.

The athlete was arrested in Los Angeles in June 2022 for allegedly attacking his wife in front of their children. He later pleaded no contest to a domestic violence charge as part of a plea deal with prosecutors in California.

He was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, parenting classes and violence counselling. He agreed to a 10-year protective order and received three years probation.

In July he agreed to a one-year deal worth $7.9m with the Hornets, who say they are aware of the situation.

“We are aware of the reports and are in the process of gathering more information,” a Hornets spokesperson told ESPN.