Right-wing host claims to have released Nashville school shooter’s writings

A conservative talk show host has claimed to have obtained the manifesto and writings of the Nashville Covenant School shooter, posting images of what appears to be a diary on social media.

Steven Crowder, host of “Lowder with Crowder,” posted three photos of the alleged writings on X, formerly known as Twitter. One appears to be a schedule of the day the shooting took place, while others seem to look like journal entries relating to the tragedy.

Three children and three adults were murdered at the school in May.

A spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department said officials have been alerted to the social media posts but could not confirm the authenticity of the writings. The department plans on releasing more details later on Monday, the spokesperson said.

In a written statement, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said he’s directed Nashville’s Metro Law Director Wally Dietz to investigate how the possible leak could have occurred. Such an investigation could require collaboration between local, state and federal authorities, the statement noted.

“I am deeply concerned with the safety, security and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving,” he said.

Alex Apple, deputy communications director for Mr O’Connell, said the mayor’s office would not be confirming the authenticity of the writings and referred questions on that front to Mr Dietz.

Mr Dietz said his office also could not confirm whether the journal entries were authentic due to an existing lawsuit.

“At this time we have limited information about this possible leak of documents related to the tragic shooting at the Covenant School,” he said.

According to WSMV4, an NBC affiliate, David Raybin, an attorney for the shooter’s parents, said his clients have never seen a copy of the manifesto.

“We’re not in a position to authenticate these pieces of paper,” Mr Raybin told the outlet. “We have absolutely not released anything, but we certainly did not release this.

“It’s inappropriate for me to make any further comment about it.”

In May, the 28-year-old shooter arrived at the private Christian elementary school and killed three children and three adults, including the head of school. It was later revealed that the shooter had previously attended the institution.

The school, Covenant Presbyterian Church, which is affiliated with the elementary school, and family members of the victims have previously fought for the shooter’s manifesto to be kept from the public.

In a brief filed in May, families of Covenant School children said they “see no good that can come from the release and wish to contend that the writings — which they believe are the dangerous and harmful writings of a mentally-damaged person — should not be released at all.”

Still, four lawsuits were filed in an effort to obtain the writings, including two from the National Police Association and Tennessee Firearms Association, which sued for the records after records requests were denied by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.