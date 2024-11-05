The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 24-year-old man in Tennessee was arrested by federal agents after he allegedly tried to use a "weapon of mass destruction" to attack an energy facility.

Skyler Philippi, 24, "believed he was moments away from launching an attack on a Nashville energy facility to further his violent white supremacist ideology – but the FBI had already compromised his plot,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Tuesday.

Sometime in June 2024, Philippi allegedly told a confidential informant working with the federal government that he wanted to carry out a mass shooting at a YMCA in Columbia, Tennessee. The next month, Philippi is said to have told another confidential informant that he had been considering an attack that would "shock the system" by sabotaging an electrical substation.

According to federal agents, Philippi devised a plan in which he would attach explosives to a drone and fly it into the substation.

“Driven by a racially motivated violent extremist ideology, the defendant allegedly planned to attack the power grid with a drone and explosives, leaving thousands of Americans and critical infrastructure like hospitals without power,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

“The FBI’s swift work led to the detection and disruption of the defendant’s plot before he could cause any damage.”

Philippi, 24, was charged with attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to destroy an energy facility after he allegedly planned to fly an explosive-laden drone into an electrical substation in Tennessee ( Metropolitan Nashville Police Department )

In September, undercover FBI agents accompanied Philippi on a reconnaissance trip to scout out a substation. During the drive, Philippi allegedly ordered C-4 plastic explosives and other explosives from the undercover agents.

Philippi allegedly offered advice to the undercover FBI agents, texting them "if you want to do the most damage as an accelerationist, attack high economic, high tax, political zones in every major metropolis.”

While planning for the attack, Philippi allegedly told the agents they would need disguises, leather gloves to thwart fingerprints, and wearing shoes that are too big to throw off footprint matching. He also said the saboteurs would need to burn their clothes afterwards and to leave their smartphones on the night of the operation.

On Saturday, Philippi reportedly recited a Nordic prayer in a ritual and began talking about the Norse god Odin to the agents. He told them that their upcoming action would be "where the New Age begins" and that it was time to "do something big" that would be remembered "in the annals of history."

The agents and Philippi then allegedly drove to the substation, after which Philippi was taken into custody by federal agents. They allegedly found Philippi's drone powered up and an explosive device sitting nearby.

Philippi has been charged with the attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted destruction of an energy facility. If he is convicted, he will face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

"This case serves as yet another warning to those seeking to sow violence and chaos in the name of hatred by attacking our country’s critical infrastructure," Garland said on Tuesday. "The Justice Department will find you, we will disrupt your plot, and we will hold you accountable."