A teenager charged in connection with a 2022 murder in Kansas City, Missouri, has claimed he’s shot 400 people in his life, according to court records.

Daimon Benson, now 19, has been accused of second-degree murder, among other charges, after authorities found a woman in her car with a gunshot wound to the head on a highway in Jackson County on October 21, 2022.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was responding to a report of a shooting when they found the woman in a white Toyota Camry that had crashed against a concrete barrier, according to court documents. The woman later died at the hospital.

Detectives found a bullet hole in the Camry’s trunk and one in the front driver’s side window, which was partially shattered, the documents said.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office stated on Thursday that detectives found that a gray Dodge Charger had chased the Toyota after it cut off the Charger. Benson, who was in the passenger seat of the Charger, allegedly fired into the Toyota, the prosecutor’s office said. The Toyota then crashed, and the Charger fled the scene, according to officials.

open image in gallery Daimon Benson, a now 19-year-old charged in connection with a 2022 murder in Kansas City, Missouri, has claimed he’s shot 400 people in his life, according to court records ( Jackson County Sheriff's Office/Jackson County Detention Center )

Several witnesses gave some insight into the shooting between the Toyota and the Charger and the events leading up to it.

A witness told investigators that when he stopped to help the driver, he saw her “leaning over inside the vehicle and bleeding from her face,” according to the court documents.

Two other witnesses said they heard several gunshots before seeing a white Toyota swerve and hit a concrete barrier, the documents said.

Benson told detectives he did not remember being involved in the shooting but said he had shot about 400 people before, the prosecutor’s office said.

open image in gallery A woman was found shot dead in her car on a highway in Jackson County on October 21, 2022 ( Scott Olson/Getty Images )

When detectives asked him how many people he had shot in his life, Benson replied, “Roughly like, my whole life, like 400 people,” according to court documents.

He said that in 2019 and 2020, he and another person robbed an average of three people a day, which resulted in about 150 of the shootings he was involved in, the documents said.

Benson explained the other shootings were “battles” with rivals, adding that in a given month, there were about ten instances “in which he, or someone he was in a car with, would shoot at someone outside of the car,” according to the documents.

He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond, and, according to local outlet Fox 4, he is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether Benson had legal representation.