Texas authorities are searching for a man wanted for allegedly murdering his neighbor after he removed his ankle monitor and went missing.

Trevor McEuen, 32, failed to show up to court Monday in connection with a capital murder in Kaufman County, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

McEuen has an active warrant for bail revocation for capital murder.

In a written statement, Sheriff Kevin Bridger said, “Our number one priority is the safety of all citizens of Van Zandt County. We are working diligently with our partner agencies to ensure the safety of all our citizens."

Officials searched the area of US Hwy 80 east of Grand Saline on Monday, but said in an additional update that the area had been cleared. It’s thought McEuen fled from the area.

Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to McEuen's arrest.

open image in gallery A flyer seeking information leading to McEuen's arrest ( Kaufman County Sheriff's Office )

Police are advising members of the public against approaching the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at 469-376-4500. People wishing to leave anonymous tips can do so at 877-847-7522.

Police accuse McEuen of murdering his neighbor, Aaron Martinez, 35, in May 2023. Martinez was fatally shot in his pickup truck. McEuen was arrested after a SWAT standoff and negotiation.

The victim’s family told CBS News they believed McEuen committed the crime because of the victim’s Hispanic heritage. Family members said McEuen told Martinez Hispanics were not welcome.

In July 2022, a police incident report showed McEuen had pointed a gun at the victim, fired at his property and threatened his employees.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, the prosecuting agency, said there is no evidence to suggest McEuen’s alleged actions centered around the man’s race.

The suspect was being held on $2m bond but was granted bail following a reduction hearing in December. According to the outlet, McEuen admitted to the murder in arrest documents. A capital offense means McEuen would be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

After learning of McEuen’s disappearance, Martinez’s relatives told CBS News they feared something like this would happen.

The family said they begged officials to keep the suspect in jail.

“They said they had everything in their hands, he was monitored, no way he could flee," Elisandra Martinez, the victim’s sister, said. "He proved everyone wrong. Now we want him to be found."