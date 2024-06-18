Attempted murder suspect escaped courthouse after changing into normal clothes

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A murder suspect made a brazen escape from a courthouse in Mississippi by changing from a prison jumpsuit into civilian clothes.

Joshua James Zimmerman, 30, is considered “armed and dangerous” and is wanted following his escape in DeSoto County, authorities have said.

The escape occurred on Friday shortly before 8am at the Circuit Court Building in Hernando, Mississippi, where he was scheduled for a hearing. The building was subsequently placed on lockdown.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said that Zimmerman was believed to have left the area on Friday evening.

A photo provided by county law enforcement showed Zimmerman’s escape. In the image, he appears to be walking out a door with no officers present, dressed in a white T-shirt and a khaki durag.

Joshua James Zimmerman is considered ‘armed and dangerous’ following his escape from a courthouse in DeSoto County, Mississippi ( US Marshalls Service )

The escapee is listed at 5 feet 11 inches tall, 210 pounds, and is believed to have shaved his beard since the escape.

“Zimmerman is considered armed and dangerous, do not approach him. He has ties to Memphis, Tennessee and Waterbury, Connecticut,” a statement from the US Marshals Service said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Zimmerman was initially arrested in Southaven on September 29 2023 and charged by the Southaven Police Department with multiple felonies, including attempted murder and armed robbery, according to local outlets.

Authorities have accused him of robbing a vulnerable person.

He also faces charges out of Houston, Texas. According to a news release from Houston Police, Zimmerman was allegedly involved in a woman’s fatal shooting at a motel last September 2.