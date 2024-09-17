Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Families of two murder victims lashed out at the convicted killer in court as he was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

A Dallas County judge handed down two 50-year prison sentences to Kevin Sheffield for the 2022 killings of 65-year-old Joseph Syas and 64-year-old Mohamed Kamara. The sentences will run at the same time. In May 2022, Sheffield drove past Syas as he was walking home from the store in Northeast Dallas, turned around and shot and killed him. Kamara was killed outside his apartment complex.

Sheffield was expressionless during the plea hearing on Monday as he learned his fate and then faced the families of his victims.

At the hearing on Monday, Syas’s brother, Anthony Syas, blasted Sheffield for the killing, Fox4News reported.

Anthony Syas (pictured) blasted Kevin Sheffield for killing his brother Joseph Syas in 2022 and delivered harsh words as the killer was sentenced to five decades behind bars. ( Fox4News Dallas )

“Two years, I waited for this day just to see you. What you did to my brother, you didn’t kill him; you murdered my brother,” he said pointing at the killer.

“You shot my brother, went down the street and came back and shot my brother again and watched my brother die.”

“I wish they’d given you two years because I promise to God I’d blow your f----- head off!” he added. “I’m not going to touch him. I’m gone.”

“I hate you. I pray you never see daylight again. I hate you,” Syas’ sister Ceola Syas told Sheffield.

“I don’t know what your mind is going through. I don’t even know what type of animal you are, but you didn’t have to kill my brother.”

Detectives connected Sheffield to the murder after license plate readers led them to his parents’ apartment and ballistics from a handgun found inside the home linked to another murder from one month before – Kamara.

Kamara, who moved to North Texas from Sierra Leone, West Africa, lived across the street from Sheffield, was killed outside his home while leaving for work.

At the hearing, Kamara’s cousin told the court that he was in search of greener pastures for his wife and three kids as he prepared for retirement. Yet, he does not see remorse from Sheffield, he said.

In May 2022, Sheffield shot and killed Joseph Syas as he walked home from the store ( Johnson Funeral Home )

“That’s what I’m struggling with,” he added.

Police say there was seemingly no motive in the murders. But Judge Brandon Birmingham said at the hearing that Sheffield may be connected to other cases.

Sheffield will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years.