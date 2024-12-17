The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The ex-wife of a celebrity rehab doctor who was gunned down at point-blank range has now been accused of orchestrating the murder-for-hire plot.

Ahang Mirshojae, 53, was arrested following a police raid of her Calabasas, Los Angeles, mansion on Thursday morning.

She is now among a growing number of people charged in connection to the murder of her husband Dr. Hamid Mirshojae.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said at a press conference on Monday that Mirshojae is accused of “effectively hiring a hitman” to kill her husband.

Details about the alleged hitman hire, such as the amount of money involved, have not been revealed.

“The horror and betrayal of this crime are beyond words, and it is with a heavy heart that we must also announce that charges have been filed against Dr. Hamid Mirshojae’s ex-wife, Ahang Mirshojae, in connection with this tragedy,” Hochman said.

Dr. Mirshojae, 61, was leaving his Detox Woodland Hills clinic in California on August 23 when he was “ambushed” by a masked man, according to authorities.

open image in gallery Ahang Mirshojae is accused of masterminding the alleged murder-for-hire plot behind her husband Hamid’s (pictured) death ( Hamid Reza Mirshojae DO/Facebook )

Prosecutors said that Evan Hardman, 41, of Tomball, Texas, approached the victim from behind, shooting him at close range. He was pronounced dead at the scene while the gunman fled the scene.

The murder was captured on surveillance video, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Department arrested Hardman in Houston last Tuesday and is now awaiting extradition to California.

Sarallah Jawed – who is accused of driving Hardman out of the state days after the killing – was then arrested last Wednesday by the Los Angeles Police Department. The 26-year-old is being held without bail ahead of his arraignment on January 6, 2025.

A fourth defendant, Ashley Rose Sweeting, 40, of Reseda, was also arrested last Tuesday and is accused of driving Hardman to and from Dr. Mirshojae’s office before and after the shooting.

open image in gallery Rose Sweeting and Evan Hardman were also arrested in connection to the murder ( LAPD )

She pleaded not guilty last Thursday to one charge of being an accessory after the fact. She remains in jail with prosecutors requesting her bail be set at $1 million. She is due back in court on December 24.

A fifth suspect, Shawn Randolph, 46, of Valley Village, was also arrested last week. He was released on Monday without charge.

Mirshojae is now expected to appear in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday for her arraignment. She is currently being held without bail.

Dr. Mirshojae had spent three decades working between emergency care and addiction medicine, with his patients including “celebrities, movie stars, athletes,” according to his website.

Months before the murder, Dr. Mirshojae was also attacked by three men with baseball bats, according to the Times. It is currently unclear if that attack is connected to his murder.