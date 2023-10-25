Teenagers accused of killing ex-police chief seen laughing at his family in court

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two teenagers charged with killing a retired police chief by knocking him off his bike were seen laughing and smiling towards his family as they made their latest court appearance.

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, have been charged with murder over a hit-and-run incident that killed Andreas Probst in Las Vegas.

The victim’s wife and daughter told reporters that the suspects even made crude hand gestures towards them as they waited for the hearingto start on Tuesday.

Crystal Probst, 60, said that she believed the teenagers were trying to intimidate her family.

“It just makes him look bad,” she said as she described Mr Ayala allegedly sticking his finger up at her.

Both suspects face charges of murder, attempted murder, failing to stop at the scene of a crash, battery, residential burglary, grand larceny of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

They have both pleaded not guilty and a trial date has been set for 16 September 2024.

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, have been charged with murder (8 News Now)

Prosecutors say that Jzamir Keys filmed a video of the pair laughing as they intentionally and fatally hit the victim.

Investigators say that they also hit another cyclist earlier on the day of their alleged crime spree, which saw them steal a string of cars in the city.

The pair were seen laughing and smiling towards the family of the former police chief (KTNV)

“How can you sit there after taking a man’s life, and act like such an entitled p***k?” Taylor Probst, the victim’s 27-year-old daughter, told reporters outside the courthouse.

“They really had no remorse, that this is just a game to them.”