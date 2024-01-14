Jump to content

Missing teen strangled by ex-girlfriend over STD, police say

Shania Laneice Turner, 24, has been charged in connection with the murder of her 18-year-old girlfriend Tierra Horn

Andrea Blanco
Sunday 14 January 2024 21:56
(Houston Police Department )

A missing teen was allegedly strangled to death by her girlfriend over an argument about a sexually transmitted disease, new court records show.

Eighteen-year-old Tierra Horn was first reported missing by concerned family members on 5 January, according to the Houston Police Department.

While conducting a search for Horn on a hiking trail near the Buffalo Bayou, investigators found her remains later that day.

Authorities have previously said that Horn died as a result of homicide, but new records obtained by Click2Houston show that she was allegedly strangled by her girlfriend, 24-year-old Shania Laneice Turner.

The tragedy unfolded following a heated argument between Horn and Turner, who reportedly believed Horn had given her a sexually transmitted disease. Turner is accused of murdering the 18-year-old and abandoning her body on the trail.

Horn’s sister Skinesha Granville told ABC13 that Horn and Turner’s relationship was extremely toxic and that the couple had a history of abuse.

“It was very toxic. They used to fight and everything,” Ms Granville told the outlet. “[Turner] used to hit on her and beat her, beat her up and stuff, and I just had to break it up.”

Turner has been charged with one count of murder.

She was arrested on 11 January and booked into the Harris County Jail.

