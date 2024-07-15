Jump to content

Girl, 15, charged with capital murder in Dallas as police search for other suspects involved

18-year-old Jake Reynosa was fatally shot early on Sunday morning

Lilith Foster-Collins
Monday 15 July 2024 17:06
A man was shot and killed near Victory Plaza in Downtown Dallas early Sunday morning
A man was shot and killed near Victory Plaza in Downtown Dallas early Sunday morning (Fox 4)

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with capital murder after a teenager was shot dead in Dallas early on Sunday morning.

Jake Reynosa, 18, is believed to have been approached by multiple suspects near Victory Plaza in Downtown Dallas before he was shot and killed, Dallas Police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 5.15am local time at the intersection of North Houston Street and Nowitzki Way.

On arrival, they found the teenager in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire and Rescue rushed Reynosa to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said they tracked down the suspects a short distance away and attempted a traffic stop, before the suspects exited the vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers were able to take one suspect, the 15-year-old girl, into custody.

The identity of the girl will not be released due to her age.

Police continue to search for the other suspects involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

