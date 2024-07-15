Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with capital murder after a teenager was shot dead in Dallas early on Sunday morning.

Jake Reynosa, 18, is believed to have been approached by multiple suspects near Victory Plaza in Downtown Dallas before he was shot and killed, Dallas Police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 5.15am local time at the intersection of North Houston Street and Nowitzki Way.

On arrival, they found the teenager in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire and Rescue rushed Reynosa to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said they tracked down the suspects a short distance away and attempted a traffic stop, before the suspects exited the vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers were able to take one suspect, the 15-year-old girl, into custody.

The identity of the girl will not be released due to her age.

Police continue to search for the other suspects involved.

The investigation is ongoing.