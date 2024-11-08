The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Florida woman has been accused of murdering her roommate who went missing on Christmas Day almost two years ago.

Gisselle Victoria-Gonzalez, 42, was charged with second degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and grand theft, following the disappearance of Runyleidy Medina-Pacheco, also 42.

Her body has still not been found.

According to the Orlando Police Department, Medina-Pachecho was reported missing on December 27, 2022.

Runyleidy Medina-Pacheco, 42, was reported missing on Christmas Day 2022 ( Orlando Police Department )

At the time Victoria-Gonzalez, who had been the one to contact OPD, stated she had not seen her roommate since Christmas Day.

However, as the investigation continued, detectives discovered numerous inconsistencies in the version of events as described by Victoria-Gonzalez. A search warrant was executed at their residence, where significant evidence was recovered, indicating a violent incident had occurred.

Following a comprehensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal levels, detectives determined that Victoria-Gonzalez was residing in Hartford, Connecticut.

Gisselle Victoria-Gonzalez has been arrested and charged with murder following the disappearance of her roommate, Runyleidy Medina-Pacheco, on Christmas Day 2022 ( Orlando Police Department )

After traveling to Hartford and conducting an additional interview with her, investigators developed probable cause to charge Victoria-Gonzalez.

Footage of the arrest showed Victoria-Gonzalez wearing a red dress, being led down a corridor by officers. No further details as to the circumstances of Medina-Pachecho’s disappearance were given.

In a press release OPD said: “We would like to acknowledge the assistance of the Hartford Police Department for their support in this investigation.”

The force urges anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Orlando Police Department Homicide Unit or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).