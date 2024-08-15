Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

An Iowa man is facing murder charges for shooting his father in the face during an argument about the son’s stinky feet, police said.

David Carpenter, 48, was arrested Sunday in the front yard of his Burlington, Iowa, home after telling police about the shooting.

During interviews with police, Carpenter’s father, William, who had non-life-threatening injuries, reportedly told officers he and his son got into an argument when he said the younger man had stinky feet.

A mugshot of David Carpenter, an Iowa man who allegedly shot his father in the face on August 11 in a dispute over smelly feet. ( Burlington police )

The argument escalated, and Carpenter allegedly told police he went to retrieve his gun when he thought he heard his father threaten to shoot him.

The 48-year-old returned with the weapon, aimed it at his father and accidentally pulled the trigger, according to arrest documents obtained by KWQC.

David Carpenter has been charged with attempted murder and child endangerment, as two minors were allegedly inside the home during the shooting. He’s being held in Des Moines County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on August 21.