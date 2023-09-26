A woman, a teenage girl and a dog were all found fatally stabbed in an apartment building in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Monday, despite police being called three days earlier.

The woman, 37, was found in a living room slashed in the face, with multiple stab wounds to her face and head, next to a girl, 14, believed to be her daughter, who was found face down with head injuries.

A dog was also found dead next to them at the apartment, with a bag over its head.

Officers were called just after 2.30pm on Monday to the Brooklyn apartment near Avenue D in East Flatbush after an “acquaintance” made the discovery, reports NBC News.

Both were pronounced dead along with the dog.

“I am terribly distraught for the family and I really hope that they catch whoever did this,” says one neighbour, Steve Schor.

It is alleged that Mr Schor, called 911 on Friday around 7.20am when he could hear loud screams coming from the second-floor apartment.

"We heard screaming, the dog whimpering. I vividly remember telling 911, it sounds like someone was getting killed upstairs," Mr Schor said to NBC.

The woman was found with fatal stab wounds while the teenager was found with head trauma (CBS New York)

He said officers came to the apartment building, but it was unclear if they ever made contact with anyone inside the flat.

It was not until Monday when the 38-year-old acquaintance had not heard from the deceased woman since Friday, decided to go and check on them and found the two fatally stabbed.

“It’s really disheartening to hear something like that because I have lived here many years and we have never had anything like this,” another neighbour told NBC.

According to CBS, the apartment block is a new build and the mother and daughter have only lived there for around three or four months.

It is unclear if police made contact with the pair on Friday when they were first called to the apartment (NBC)

Police have said no arrests have yet to be made in connection to these murders.