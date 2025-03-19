Mother charged following DUI crash that killed her children in Napa

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A mother has been charged over an alleged DUI crash in California that killed her two young children.

Yesica Barajas, 31, of Napa, faces two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and a felony count of driving under the influence resulting in injury, according to the Napa County DA.

She is also charged with two felony counts of child abuse in connection with the crash on the morning of March 16.

In addition, the DA noted, Barajas crimes constitute an “increased level of seriousness” due to other factors including that she was in a position of trust, that the victims were vulnerable, and that they sustained “great bodily injury.”

Prosecutors allege Barajas was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she got behind the wheel of the family’s 2006 Nissan.

open image in gallery 10-year-old Damien Montanez and nine-year-old Aaliyah Montanez were killed when a car driven by their mother in Napa crashed into a tree ( GoFundMe )

The car reportedly veered off a Highway 29 exit ramp at Imola Avenue around 7 a.m. on Sunday morning and slammed into a tree at the bottom of an embankment.

Her two children – nine-year-old Aaliyah Montanez and 10-year-old Damien Montanez – did not survive the crash.

A GoFundMe page, set up to help fund funerals for the youngsters, had raised almost $50,000 as of Wednesday.

“Damian & Aaliyah were sweet, loving, full of life kids who will be missed greatly. They touched everyone they met,” the page description read. “They were always helpful and loved camping in Lake Tahoe, where they often went with their grandparents, Lilia and Enrique.

“To say that the Montanez-Rincon family are devastated with this loss is an understatement.”

Barajas survived but suffered major injuries, the DA said. She is still recovering but has been administratively booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections, where she will be taken after she recovers.

Judge Elia Ortiz set Barajas’ bail amount to $1.5 million, which will be revisited during her next court appearance, which is scheduled for March 21.