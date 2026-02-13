Teens accused of planning high school shooting face attempted murder charges

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two 17-year-olds have been charged as adults with attempted murder and conspiracy after authorities say they plotted a shooting at a central Indiana high school that one of the teens attended.

Investigators allege that Alexis Pickett, a student at Morristown High School in Shelbyville, Indiana, and Melanie Little of Corinth, Mississippi, planned the attack through social media. According to court documents, Pickett allegedly shared video footage of the school’s layout as part of the plan.

The investigation began in December when Pickett’s mother, Rhonda Nicholson, contacted the sheriff’s police over concerns about her daughter’s behavior. Pickett had been engaging in online conversations about past school shootings and expressing intentions to harm others or herself.

Pickett, who lives in Arlington, was charged in January, while Little was charged this week.

“The mother saved a bunch of lives," Shelby County Prosecutor Brad Landwerlen said. "What I say to parents is, ‘It's OK to check your child's activities, see the conversations they're having.'”

Shelbyville is 32 miles (51.5 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis.

A probable cause affidavit lays out detailed conversations Pickett and Little had, mostly on the communication app Discord. Pickett acknowledged to investigators that she had considered suicide for a long time and had a desire to hurt others. Her devices had photos of the gunmen in the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado. For Halloween, she dressed as a school shooter from a movie.

A senior, Pickett suggested a mass shooting around graduation and planned on May 25, even though graduation is two days earlier. Little intended to tell her parents that Pickett was a friend from grade school who had moved away and she wanted to attend her friend's Indiana commencement.

She sent Little a video of the school's layout, its hallways and dead ends. Pickett owns a muzzleloader firearm, according to the affidavit, and showed Little photos of targets she said she had hit using a shotgun and a .357 revolver. The two discussed without resolution how to obtain other guns.

Both women face a single count of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, each of which carries a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison, Landwerlen said. Pickett also is charged with one count of intimidation.

Pickett is being held in jail on $1 million cash bond. Her trial is set to start April 20, Landwerlen said. A message seeking comment was left with the public defender who is representing her.

Little is in jail in Mississippi. Indiana officials have begun the extradition process after Little refused to waive it. A message was left with a Corinth, Mississippi, attorney who is associated with Little's family.