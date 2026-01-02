The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Several people living in a campsite close to the community of Empire, Alabama, as part of a religious cult, who believe their leader is the incarnation of Jesus Christ, have been arrested.

About 15 people from across the country have been living at the site for five months with Lando, leader of “More than the Prophet Ministries,” who calls himself “the only begotten son of the living God,” WBRC reports.

Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith announced Tuesday that officials, assisted by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, executed a search warrant on the site following a months-long investigation.

In a social media video, Smith said some individuals connected to the site were arrested, while others were released and told to collect their belongings and leave the property.

Lando, whose followers call him Reverend Lamp, told WBRC that three members were arrested for refusing to give their names to authorities.

Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith said Tuesday that arrests were made and a handgun and narcotics were seized at a campsite in Empire, Texas, where a religious group had been living for months ( Facebook/Nick Smith )

Lando and his followers say they were handcuffed and lay face down during Tuesday’s search, while it’s unclear what role the DHS played. Lando claimed agents questioned members about their U.S. citizenship.

Officials said they also found one gun and narcotics in the search. Lando claimed the gun belongs to a person who no longer lives at the camp and that the drugs found were marijuana.

Lando said the group moved from Arkansas to the Alabama campsite, where they live on a property owned by a woman to whom he pays monthly rent.

After being told to leave in November, some members had already gone, while the rest were preparing to move by the end of December when the search warrant was executed.

“Look, we’re already [cleaning the campsite]...We would be gone,” Lando told WBRC.

Lando claimed that the group will comply with officials’ orders, but wishes they had approached the situation differently.

“If you would have just woke me up, and said ‘Hey man, y’all are supposed to be gone,’ ‘Yeah, we’re leaving today!’” Lando said.

The Independent has contacted Smith, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, and DHS for comment.