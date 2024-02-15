Active shooter reported at Montana military base

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An active shooter situation was reported at Malmstrom Airforce Base in Montana on Thursday officials said in a news release.

The incident took place around 10.30am MST and the facility went into lockdown shortly after. Leadership at the facility has advised people nearby to shelter in place and implemented FPCON Delta, meaning that all activity on the base is halted except for security.

It appears that the incident took place at building 219. Officials have not released information about the number of people injured.

“Malmstrom officials are directing visitors and spectators to stay away from the building. Public cooperation will help protect against possible injuries and enable base agencies to more effectively deal with the situation,” the release stated.

Authorities are securing the area.

US Democratic Senator Jon Tester of Montana said: “I have spoken with base leadership about reports of an active shooter at Malmstrom Air Force Base and will continue to track this developing situation closely.”

Officials with the Great Falls Montana Police Department said they were providing support to the base and said the incident has been contained.

A shelter in place that had been issued for local schools has been lifted except for Chief Joseph and Loy elementary schools. Students at those institutions are remaining inside their classrooms.

This is a developing story...