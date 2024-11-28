The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A self-described white supremacist charged with killing a man in a tent in southwestern Montana has pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide and claims self-defense, while investigators say there are inconsistencies in the defendant's story.

Daren Christopher Abbey, 41, told District Court Judge Peter Ohman on Tuesday: "I definitely plead not guilty. Dustin Kjersem tried to kill me," the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. He also pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence.

Kjersem's death in October was initially reported as a bear attack after his girlfriend found his body in a tent south of Bozeman near Big Sky on Oct. 12.

open image in gallery Dustin Kjersem, 35, was killed in a brutal attack while he was camping near Big Sky, Montana, in October ( Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office handout )

Investigators found shot glasses and beer cans in the tent that suggested someone else had been with Kjersem on Oct. 10. DNA tests on a beer can matched two people in the state's criminal database, Daren Abbey and someone believed to be Abbey's twin brother, court records say. The brother was ruled out because he was serving a prison sentence.

Abbey told investigators that Kjersem, 35, threatened him and his dog with a gun and he attacked Kjersem, first with a block of wood and then by stabbing him in the neck with a screwdriver. Abbey initially failed to tell investigators he used an axe in the attack as well, court records say. He also told officers he found the axe both inside and outside the tent. He told officers he rinsed the axe and screwdriver off in the creek, court records say.

Abbey said he did not report the fight because he had a felony record. He acknowledged taking a cooler of beer and guns from the crime scene and then returning the next day to look for a beanie he believed he might have left there. He told investigators he also took two cellphones and items out of Kjersem's truck, charging documents say.

An inmate information document released by Gallatin County says Abbey listed an organizational affiliation with white supremacists, while state Department of Corrections records say his tattoos include an iron cross with a swastika.

Abbey is jailed with his bail set at $1.5 million.