After a mother took her son down to a South Carolina Sheriff’s Department office so he could turn himself in, she found herself arrested on a murder-related charge.

According to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Khadeidra Thomas, 40, and her son, Darius Walker, 17, were both arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Quinton Lane, 15, Wednesday.

Thomas has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstruction of justice, while Walker was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony. The felony in the case is murder. He is the third juvenile to be charged in connection with the crime.

Specifically, prosecutors say Walker hid the weapon used to kill the 15-year-old in December. A warrant for his arrest was announced on January 9. According to the police, Thomas tried to help her son escape arrest and gave officials false information about his whereabouts.

Both mother and son have been booked into the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.

Earlier this month, Sheriff Leon Lott vowed to prosecute parents he believes contributed to their children’s crimes.

“We will continue to hold parents accountable when they choose to condone or participate in their child’s criminal activity,” Lott said in the release.

The department did not release additional information about the crime. The Independent emailed the department for comment.