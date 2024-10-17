The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 49-year-old woman taking a cruise was arrested back in Florida after she and her son allegedly attacked an elderly woman.

Kelli Lyn Ryan, of Huntsville, Alabama, was taking a cruise on MSC's Seascape ship when she allegedly slapped a woman who was 65 or older. The conflict reportedly took place in the ship's theater.

Ryan was taken into custody when the cruise ship docked in Miami, according to Local 10 News. Miami-Dade police said video of the incident was captured by surveillance cameras on the ship.

The ship's deputy chief of security reportedly told police that Ryan's 23-year-old son, Dylan, also hit the woman multiple times.

He was then kicked off the ship while it was docked in Jamaica due to his "excessive behavior," according to an arrest report.

Dylan's mother was allowed to continue on the ship as it made stops in Cozumel, Grand Cayman Island, and MSC Ocean Cay, which is MSC's private island in the Bahamas, according to the New York Post.

Kelli Ryan was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with the battery of a person 65 or older.

The incident in the theater reportedly occurred around 9.30pm on October 6, according to the surveillance footage.

Police have not revealed publicly what led to the confrontation, and Dylan's current whereabouts are not known. It is unclear if Dylan will also face charges when he returns to the United States.

Last month another cruise ship passenger was arrested in Florida on a rape charge after he allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old passenger on a Royal Caribbean ship.

Juan Campos, 28, was taken into custody at Port Everglades after the Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas docked in early September.

His attorneys have argued that the sexual contact between the two was consensual, but the victim said Campos wouldn't stop after she told him to stop, and accused him of penetrating her with an unknown object, according to the New York Post.

Campos — who is originally from Houston and comes from a family of law enforcement officers — was held on a $20,000 bond after he was taken into custody.