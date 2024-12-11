Mom, 22, dies after toddler son shot her with boyfriend’s gun

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 22-year-old mother died after her toddler son fatally shot her when he picked up a loaded gun left in their home and “was able to pull the trigger”, according to California police.

The victim’s boyfriend Andrew Sanchez, 18, was arrested after he “negligently left his loaded 9mm handgun” in the couple’s bedroom where the young children had access, said the Fresno Police Department

Jessinya Mina, a mother of two, was found at 5:38 p.m. by Northeast Policing District officials on Friday with a single gunshot wound to her upper body at an apartment complex in the city.

Despite receiving emergency aid from her housemate and then by first responders, she was transported and pronounced dead at the Community Regional Medical Center.

Investigators say that Mina lived at the home with Sanchez, her eight-month-old infant, and two-and-a-half-year-old toddler.

open image in gallery The mom-of-two (pictured) had been lying in bed when her young toddler fired the fatal shot ( Fresno Police Department )

Officials believe the toddler fired the bullet striking Mina as she was lying in bed.

Sanchez was reportedly detained at the scene and subsequently interviewed by detectives. The weapon was found and seized for evidence, said police.

After Sanchez was detained, he reportedly provided a full statement declaring responsibility for leaving weapons within the home.

Following the police interview, Sanchez was booked into the Fresno County Jail for two felony charges of child endangerment and criminal storage of a firearm.

The victim’s sister, Jessica Rodriguez, has organized a GoFundMe on her sister’s behalf.

Mina had reportedly requested that Sanchez not keep a gun in the house – which he neglected, Rodriguez told ABC30 .

“Now because of her boyfriend’s carelessness, his arrogance, his irresponsibility, and neglecting my sister’s wishes of never having a gun in her house, she’s gone forever,” she told the station.

According to Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes, Sanchez had no previous criminal convictions. Detectives have asked anyone with any further information to contact the Fresno Police Department.

The Independent contacted the Fresno Police Department for further information.