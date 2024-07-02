Support truly

A young mom was found murdered in Alabama after leaving rehab and now a 36-year-old man has been charged in connection to her killing.

Michael Wade Tucker, 36, was charged with murder for the death of 21-year-old Laci Whitson, according to ABC 33/40 .

Tucker was the last known person to be with Whitson, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Whitson went missing after leaving a rehab facility in Lauderdale County, Alabama, last week, according to the Tuscaloosa Thread .

Her loved ones started to worry after not hearing from her and raised the alarm.

Michael Wade Tucker, 36, has been booked into jail in connection to the murder of Whitson ( Laci Whitson/Facebook )

On Sunday, Whitson’s remains were found wrapped in a blanket and left in the woods of Fayette County, according to the report.

"This is a tragedy for our community, and we have families that are hurting," Sheriff Byron Yerby said. "We ask that you keep these families in your prayers. We sent our heartfelt condolences to the family of Laci Whitson."

Police have not released a motive for the murder.

Whitson, a young mom, was found dead in a blanket in the Alabama woods ( Laci Whitson/Facebook )

Social media was filled with tributes to the young mom from family and friends.

“Everyone PLEASE pray for my Cousin Larry Whitson losing a baby, this way, just isn’t right, for a parent,” Wendy Whitson Dawkins wrote on Facebook.

“Laci Whitson, you deserved way better than this sweet girl,” Hannah Paige wrote on Facebook. “My heart hurts, but I know my doesn’t hurt as much as her daddy & the rest of the family! Please still keep them in your prayers as they try to cope with everything.”