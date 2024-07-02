Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man, 36, accused of killing young mom, 21, who went missing after leaving rehab and found dead in the woods

The funeral for Laci Whitson is set for Wednesday in Alabama

Alex Lang
Wednesday 03 July 2024 00:08
Laci Whitson was found dead after leaving an Albama rehab facility. A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection to her murder
Laci Whitson was found dead after leaving an Albama rehab facility. A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection to her murder (Laci Whitson/Facebook)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A young mom was found murdered in Alabama after leaving rehab and now a 36-year-old man has been charged in connection to her killing.

Michael Wade Tucker, 36, was charged with murder for the death of 21-year-old Laci Whitson, according to ABC 33/40.

Tucker was the last known person to be with Whitson, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Whitson went missing after leaving a rehab facility in Lauderdale County, Alabama, last week, according to the Tuscaloosa Thread.

Her loved ones started to worry after not hearing from her and raised the alarm.

Michael Wade Tucker, 36, has been booked into jail in connection to the murder of Whitson
Michael Wade Tucker, 36, has been booked into jail in connection to the murder of Whitson (Laci Whitson/Facebook)

On Sunday, Whitson’s remains were found wrapped in a blanket and left in the woods of Fayette County, according to the report.

"This is a tragedy for our community, and we have families that are hurting," Sheriff Byron Yerby said. "We ask that you keep these families in your prayers. We sent our heartfelt condolences to the family of Laci Whitson."

Police have not released a motive for the murder.

Whitson, a young mom, was found dead in a blanket in the Alabama woods
Whitson, a young mom, was found dead in a blanket in the Alabama woods (Laci Whitson/Facebook)

Social media was filled with tributes to the young mom from family and friends.

“Everyone PLEASE pray for my Cousin Larry Whitson losing a baby, this way, just isn’t right, for a parent,” Wendy Whitson Dawkins wrote on Facebook.

“Laci Whitson, you deserved way better than this sweet girl,” Hannah Paige wrote on Facebook. “My heart hurts, but I know my doesn’t hurt as much as her daddy & the rest of the family! Please still keep them in your prayers as they try to cope with everything.”

An online fundraiser has been launched to help Whitson’s family. Her funeral is set for Wednesday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in